Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan's capital city, has been awarded the 2021 World Combat Games it was announced here today.

The Games will take place from May 3 to 9 in the capital city, which was recently renamed from Astana.

Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) state the event will bring together combat and martial arts sports athletes.

It is claimed Nur-Sultan was chosen to host the Games due to its modern facilities and the country’s passion for combat and martial arts sports.

The Martial Arts Palace, the Alau Ice Palace and the national velodrome will serve as the three main venues for the Games.

The Martial Arts Palace is currently in the final stages of development and will be inaugurated this summer.

The facility is claimed to be specifically designed for major international competitions and training camps.

GAISF state the three venues are located within a close proximity of one another and will be complemented by a festival plaza offering a memorable all-in-one experience.

“Creating a platform for our members to showcase their disciplines through multi-sport games is one of GAISF’s main priorities," said Raffaele Chiulli, GAISF President.

"We are excited to be working with the team from Nur-Sultan and the launch of the World Combat Games.”

GAISF state organisers will launch a World Combat Games Festival one year before the Games.

The festival will incorporate all 14 regions of Kazakhstan.





The World Combat Games was awarded at the GAISF General Assembly ©GAISF

“We are delighted to have been awarded the 2021 World Combat Games," said Karim Massimov, former Kazakhstan Prime Minister and President of the Martial Arts Association of Kazakhstan.

"Combat sports and martial arts are extremely popular throughout Kazakhstan and it is sure to be a wonderful celebration of sport.

"My thanks to GAISF for their ongoing support and we now look forward to an amazing Games in 2021.”

A sport programme is yet to be confirmed for the Games.

The World Combat Games was due to be held in Chinese Taipei in 2019, but was last year stopped, with plans made to adjust the format.

The revised plans would see the Games held every four years starting in 2021.

The last edition of the Games took place in Saint Petersburg back in 2013.

More follows.