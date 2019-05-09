Melbourne has been chosen to host the inaugural Oceania BMX Freestyle Championships in November, it was announced today.

The event, organised by the Oceania Cycling Confederation (OCC), Rampfest Indoor Skate Park, located in Melbourne's Inner West, is scheduled to be held on November 23.

BMX freestyle, where riders perform routines consisting of sequences of executing tricks on ramps and which are judged on the quality of their performance, is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The Championships will be the first International Cycling Union (UCI)-sanctioned Continental Championships in BMX freestyle in the world.

The discipline joins track, road, mountain bike and BMX racing as the fifth Oceania Continental Championship.

Australia's Logan Martin, winner of the inaugural BMX Freestyle World Championships in 2017, is expected to be among the riders who will contest the Oceania event.

He is set to be joined by another Australian, Brandon Loupos, the BMX Freestyle World Championships bronze medallist last year.

A group of five riders from Oceania are currently ranked inside the top 20 in the world across men's and women's UCI rankings.

The Rampfest Indoor Skate Park in Melbourne is set to host the first Oceania BMX Freestyle Championships ©YouTube

"The UCI and Oceania Cycling Confederation are delighted to award the hosting rights for the inaugural Oceania BMX Freestyle Championships to Cycling Australia," OCC President Tracey Gaudry, a member of the UCI Management Committee, said.

"Oceania riders have already impressed on the world stage including the inaugural world champion Logan Martin.

"We look forward to witnessing the world's best compete and introduce this exciting UCI cycling discipline to the public.

"With BMX Freestyle in the Olympic program for the first time at Tokyo 2020, the 2019 Oceania Championships provides an exceptional opportunity for riders across Oceania to compete in our region, and secure qualifying points for Tokyo."

Cycling Australia staged its inaugural BMX Freestyle National Championships in Melbourne last November.

"Cycling Australia is excited that Melbourne will play host to the Oceania Championships," its chief executive Steve Drake said.

"With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games little more than a year away, this is another great opportunity for our athletes to compete and hone their skills in world class events on their home soil."