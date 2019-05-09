New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) President Mike Stanley has acknowledged a successful year for the organisation during the presentation of its 2018 annual report to Member Federations in Auckland today.

The presentation of the annual report, entitled #EARNED and accessible here, came at the NZOC General Assembly with close to 100 representatives from 45 national sporting organisations present.

Last year saw New Zealand’s Winter Olympic, Commonwealth Games and Summer Youth Olympic teams return record medal results and, according to NZOC, reflect a "positive team culture, inspiring pride and excellence in New Zealanders".

The organisation’s finances were delivered according to budget as diverse revenue generation strategies were developed to manage increasing Games costs.

A continued focus on the NZOC’s integrity framework, meanwhile, is said to have seen a strengthening of human rights, child protection and inclusion.

"There have been huge positives for New Zealand sport in 2018 and I’m delighted the planning, leadership and delivery of three Games campaigns and our focus on team culture, integrity and the athlete voice has remained at the fore of what we do," Stanley told delegates.

"Our Games results were outstanding and we can be incredibly proud of the Olympic and Commonwealth Games families in 2018."

Stanley recognised, however, that 2018 was not without its challenges.

He made reference to the NZOC Board’s decision to endorse the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Rights and Responsibilities Declaration.

"The challenges we faced in 2018 were reflective of those seen around the world and we are thankful for the pro-active engagement of the New Zealand Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission and the advice they provide our Board and senior management," Stanley added.

"We were proud to endorse the IOC Athletes' Rights and Responsibilities Declaration as recommended by our athletes."

The New Zealand Olympic Committee's annual report for 2018 is entitled #EARNED ©NZOC

Stanley also urged members to consider the overall well-being of athletes before, during and after Games.

"It's our role to enhance athletes' lives," he said.

NZOC Athletes’ Commission chair Nathan Twaddle claimed the relevance of an active athlete voice within sporting organisations was more important than ever.

He acknowledged the NZOC Board's decision to endorse the IOC Athletes' Rights and Responsibilities Declaration and its commitment to athletes and integrity.

Twaddle also congratulated New Zealand sporting bodies and the NZOC on the "fantastic" results recorded by athletes in 2018, and recognised steps taken to better engage athletes across New Zealand sport.

"It's heartening to see an opening of perspectives in this important area," he said.

"We were also delighted to advise the New Zealand Olympic Committee on the appointment of a dedicated athlete engagement manager, a role filled by Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning rugby sevens player, DJ Forbes.

"The Athletes' Commission will continue to be an effective voice at the New Zealand Olympic Committee Board table, to empower athletes and to represent their views in decisions that matter."

Twaddle also acknowledged the work of New Zealand IOC member Sarah Walker in leading the IOC Athletes' Rights and Responsibilities project and noted the importance of the role members of the NZOC Athletes' Commission were playing in the development of the 2030 High Performance System Strategy.

With 46 Commonwealth Games medals - 15 golds, 16 silvers and 15 bronzes - at Gold Coast 2018, New Zealand's team brought home the country's highest medal tally at any offshore Games.

Two Olympics bronze medals were won at Pyeongchang 2018 thanks to snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in the women's big air and freestyle skier Nico Porteous in the men's halfpipe.



New Zealand claimed 46 Commonwealth Games medals at Gold Coast 2018, including 15 golds ©Getty Images

It made Pyeongchang 2018 the most successful Winter Games for New Zealand with the nation having only previously collected only one medal, a silver at Albertville 1992.

At the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, four medals - three golds and one silver - were won by New Zealand.

With the successful delivery of three Games campaigns, comprising more than 500 team members, the NZOC delivered a deficit of NZD$556,000 (£281,000/$366,000/€326,000) and net assets of NZD$1.82 million (£921,000/$1.2 million/€1.07 million) which were both positive to budget.

The NZOC relies heavily on commercial and other partnerships to send teams to Games, lead and advocate for sports and athletes, and promote and celebrate New Zealand’s Olympic and Commonwealth athletes, legacy and values.

Total income for 2018 was NZD$12.19 million (£6.17 million/$8.02 million/€7.16 million), with 50 per cent of income coming from commercial, community and charity partners.

Another highlight of 2018 was the successful delivery of the #EarnTheFern marketing campaign, embraced by the New Zealand public and athletes alike.

Furthermore, the Māori Advisory Committee was established, providing advice on Tikanga - general behaviour guidelines for daily life and interaction in Māori culture - and ensuring its "seamless" inclusion across the organisation and its activities.

It is also claimed the Olympic Values Education Programme continued to inspire young New Zealanders with 85 per cent of primary and intermediate schools registered to use the curriculum-based resources.

"Our engagement with schools and the public shows us just how much sport means to New Zealand," Stanley said.

The General Assembly was also attended by members of the NZOC Board, Athletes' Commission, Olympians Commission, Integrity Committee and Māori Advisory Committee, as well as Olympic Order Holders and Chefs de Missions.

The session was preceded by a Members Forum which saw national sporting organisation chief executives, chairs and the NZOC discuss collective leadership and responsibility, team culture and athlete engagement in the build-up to Games.