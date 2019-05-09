Russian sprinter Igor Obraztsov's status as a neutral athlete has been revoked by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) after he failed an out-of-competition test.

The IAAF confirmed today that Obraztsov, ranked at 169 in the world in the men's 100 metres, would not be eligible to compete as a neutral this year "pending the outcome of the disciplinary case".

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended the 23-year-old after he tested positive on April 9.

The decision to strip Obraztsov, who has a 100m personal best of 10.33sec, of his right to compete lowers the amount of Russians cleared to participate as neutrals by the IAAF to 67.

The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended by the IAAF since November 2015 when the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence through an Independent Commission of state-sponsored doping and cover ups.

The ban has since been extended 10 times by the IAAF's ruling Council.

A total of 67 Russian athletes are able to compete as neutrals in 2019 ©Getty Images

There remain two ongoing issues to resolve – agreed payment for costs incurred by the IAAF and the analysis of data now supplied by the Moscow Laboratory – before the ban can be lifted.

Following the initial suspension, Russian athletes missed competing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Since then, Russian athletes who meet a strict set of criteria currently have been allowed to compete as "Authorised Neutral Athletes".

They must prove they are clean by showing evidence of their drug-testing history.

A total of 15 applications have been rejected this year.

Some 42 athletes were in January given the green light to participate as neutrals in 2019, all of whom held the status in 2018.