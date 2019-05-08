A report detailing Los Angeles 2028's revised budget for the Olympic and Paralympic Games has been presented to an ad-hoc City Council committee at a special meeting in the city.

Last week, organisers revealed a budget of $6.9 billion (£5.3 billion/€6.2 billion), more than the $5.3 billion (£4.1 billion/€4.7 billion) originally estimated.

Los Angeles 2028 claim the rise is due to adjusting for inflation.

The first estimate was made when Los Angeles was bidding for the 2024 Games before the American city accepted hosting the 2028 edition as part of an agreement with the International Olympic Committee and Paris.

Members of the Ad-Hoc on the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games Committee were given the chance to question aspects of the updated figure during the meeting yesterday.

Los Angeles 2028 officials have claimed the budget exemplifies an “innovative, fiscally-responsible and sustainable" Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

According to NBC Los Angeles, council members asked representatives of the private Organising Committee and the auditing firm KPMG to answer questions on the report.

Los Angeles 2028 claims its latest estimate is a "privately-funded, balanced budget" which exemplifies an “innovative, fiscally-responsible and sustainable" Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It includes a $160 million (£123 million/€143 million) investment in local youth sports and four additional years of operation.

"We are redefining what it means to host a successful Games and look forward to planning and hosting an amazing experience that will make our community proud," Los Angeles 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman said when announcing the figure last week.

insidethegames has contacted Los Angeles 2028 for comment.