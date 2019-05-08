Geely Holding Group has signed up as the official automobile services partner of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The deal between the company, headquartered in Hangzhou, and the Organising Committee was penned at a ceremony in the Chinese city.

It marks the latest sponsorship boost for Hangzhou 2022, awarded the hosting rights for the Asian Games in September 2015.

An Conghui, President and chief executive of Geely, said the company would help contribute to the transportation system at the multi-sport event.

He claimed Geely would "continue to improve the intelligent mobility experience for users with innovative technologies".

The Chinese city was awarded the hosting rights for the 2022 Asian Games in September 2015 ©Getty Images

The signing comes after the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee launched its marketing programme in December.

Partners in six areas – information technology and cloud services, financial technology services, communication services, banking services, air services and auto services – have since been signed by organisers.

The 2022 Games are set to run September 10 to 25 in 2022, featuring 46 sports.

It will be the third time the Games has been staged in China, with Hangzhou following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.