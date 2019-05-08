UK Athletics has selected Jockey Club Services (JCS) to "deliver a first-class financial management service" for the governing body.

JCS will manage UK Athletics' transactional processing, treasury, debtor management, expenses and financial reporting for the next three years.

Launched in 2014, JCS has provided business services to organisations such as Badminton England, Table Tennis England, England Squash and British Fencing.

"We have studied the experiences of a number of national governing bodies (NGB) who have effectively outsourced various business services to Jockey Club Services and the feedback has been exceptionally positive," said Jonathan Orr, chief financial and operations officer of UK Athletics.

"Like all governing bodies, we are continually challenging ourselves to have a resilient but cost effective back-office operation in order to drive core investment to the sport of athletics.

“In JCS we have found an organisation that has extensive experience in the NGB sector who will work closely with us to provide the depth of financial management and expertise that we need as we head to Tokyo and beyond.”

🤝 We are thrilled that Jockey Club Services will be working with UK Athletics to manage its financial processing function



Find out more at https://t.co/un7cZYliW4 🏃‍♀️🏇🏃‍♂️🏇 pic.twitter.com/67dznS9mSW — The Jockey Club (@TheJockeyClub) April 30, 2019

As the governing body for athletics in the UK, UK Athletics is responsible for overseeing the development of athletes in the country, as well as athletics officials and events.

The body has four member organisations, England Athletics, Scottish Athletics, Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland.

“It’s an honour for JCS to be chosen by a governing body with the size, scale and pedigree of UK Athletics to manage their financial operational requirements for the next three years," said Rob Quick, director of Jockey Club Services.

“The appointment confirms the quality of the JCS offer and the depth of support we offer.

“We very much look forward to working with the team at UKA to deliver a first-class financial management service.”