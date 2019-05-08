Organisers of the Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games have claimed a fire that affected bed provider Industrias Farco Peru S.A.C. will not have a big impact on the installation of furniture in the Athletes' Village.

The small business had been due to deliver 320 beds for the Village, but the vehicle which had been set to transport the beds caught fire on Sunday (May 5).

It came after a blaze started in a truck parking lot located between Alfredo Mendiola and Avenida Universitaria in the Peruvian capital's Los Olivos district.

Around 2pm local time, the fire started in one of the parked trucks and it spread to others nearby, including one which belonged to Industrias Farco Peru S.A.C..

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Lima 2019 said it "deeply regretted" the fire and insisted that Industrias Farco Peru S.A.C. would deliver a new batch of furniture in less than three weeks.

"This incident will not have a big impact in the installation of furniture in the Village, as it was scheduled to start on May 13," a statement from the Organising Committee reads.

"However, the installation of beds and other furniture for the Games started early on April 26."

The beds were purchased under the MYPERU purchase programme, which promotes the purchase of furniture from micro and small businesses certified by the Ministry of Production (PRODUCE).

Lima 2019 has offered to report the situation to San Isidro District-based charity Social Development and Compensation Fund and to provide technical support, so that Industrias Farco Peru S.A.C. is able to honour its contractual commitment.

PRODUCE, meanwhile, has offered to manage financing options for Industrias Farco Peru S.A.C..

The batch produced by the company had passed all technical inspections and the pre-audit, Lima 2019 state.

The furniture had been approved to be delivered and installed in the Pan American and Parapan American Village on Monday (May 6).

This is why the company decided to start loading their trucks last Saturday (May 4) in its production plant.

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games are due to take place from July 26 and August 11.

They will be followed by the Parapan American Games from August 23 to September 1.