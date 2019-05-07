Azerbaijani singer and composer Tunzale Agaeva has become the latest star ambassador for the Minsk 2019 European Games.
Agaeva received an official certificate at the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Azerbaijan.
At the ceremony, the Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan, Gennady Akhramovich, applauded Agaeva for her contributions to art and sport in the country.
He also spoke of the importance of her role in increasing the popularity of the European Games.
Agaeva has served as an ambassador of a multi-sports event before, taking on the role at the Baku 2015 European Games, 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games and Formula One races in the Azerbaijani capital.
Minsk 2019 has already announced a number of other ambassadors, including Russia's Olympic figure skating gold medallist Alexei Yagudin and Belarus' four-time Olympic biathlon champion Darya Domracheva.
Their job is to promote the event and popularise sports included on the programme.
The European Games are due to take place from June 21 to 30.