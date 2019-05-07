Papua New Guinea secured their third victory in as many matches at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Qualifier East-Asia Pacific 2019 in Vanuatu.

Having won their opening two matches yesterday, Papua New Guinea began today's proceedings by thrashing Fiji by 10 wickets with 101 balls remaining.

The defending champions have triumphed at the past three regional events and headed into this year's tournament as clear favourites.

Samoa hammered Japan by 10 wickets during the morning session at Independence Park in Port Vila.

In the afternoon, the hosts recorded their first win of the tournament.

With the number of overs limited due to bad weather, Vanuatu totalled 121 for three in 13 overs to win by 63 runs.

Vanuatu recorded their first victory of the ICC Women’s Qualifier EAP 2019 ©Twitter

Samoa then continued their unbeaten run by defeating Indonesia by nine wickets.

After a rest day tomorrow, the tournament will continue on Thursday (May 9).

Vanuatu meet Samoa, while Fiji take on Japan.

Japan will be back in action against Papua New Guinea in the afternoon, before Indonesia play the hosts.

The final day of the tournament will be on Friday (May 10), when the best team will earn a place at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2020.