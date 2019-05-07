Marisol Casado, Morinari Watanabe and Ingmar De Vos have been elected to the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations' (ASOIF) Council here today.

Seven candidates were initially listed as standing for election at the ASOIF General Assembly.

The candidates were required to receive 15 votes to be elected to the Council with 28 International Federations casting votes.

International Triathlon Union President Casado secured 19 votes to secure a second term on the Council.

Watanabe and De Vos, Presidents of the International Gymnastics Federation and International Equestrian Federation respectively, were also elected in the first round of voting.

They received 18 and 15 votes respectively.

