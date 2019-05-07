A conference on the role of women in sport has been told by Krisztián Kulcsár, President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee (HOC), that strengthening the presence of women in coaching and sports leadership is a “concrete goal” within his organisation.

The event in the Centre for Hungarian Sport – jointly held by the Association of Hungarian Coaches and the HOC’s Women in Sport Committee – was told by the former world fencing champion that the HOC gives major roles to all its committees.

“We have Board of Directors members responsible for liaison, working closely with these committees – I oversee this task for the women’s committee, for example," he said.

“A concrete goal for the committee is to strengthen the presence of women in coaching and sports leadership, not only in the Hungarian Olympic Committee but in member committees under our aegis.”

Kulcsár cited the two women occupying the presidency of International Federations, namely Kate Caithness of World Curliing and Marisol Casado of the International Triathlon Union.

He also cited Hungary’s Secretary of State for Sport, former Olympic swimming silver medallist Dr Tünde Szabó, who was in attendance, alongside World Rowing Federation board member Eva Szanto and leading media representative Ildikó Kolozsi.

Hungary’s Olympic Committee secretary-general Bálint Vékássy, fifth left, President Krisztián Kulcsár, sixth left, HOC Women in Sport Committee President Ildikó Kelemen and leading media representative Ildikó Kolozsi listen to a speech at the recent conference on women in sport in the Centre for Hungarian Sports ©HOC

Dr Szabo told the conference there were increasing opportunities for women to play leading parts in sport and society, referencing the fact she had held her current position for four years.

“Sport is a swift, dynamic and growing sector and we need the feminine values and perspectives,” she said.

In her presentation, Szabo highlighted numerous steps forward taken by the International Rowing Federation (FISA) including a gender-neutral rowing guide book.

Koloszi sounded a warning note: “Women should not get positions because they are pretty or to increase the role of women or the number of women in the editorial staff, but because they are smart.

“If they get a position while being incompetent, our value will decrease.”

Among others attending the conference were Zoltán Molnár, President of the Association of Hungarian Coaches, Bálint Vékássy, HOC secretary-general, and HOC Women in Sport Committee President Ildikó Kelemen.