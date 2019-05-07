The Australian Labor Party is committing $10 million (£7.6million/€9milliion) to build a high-performance athletics centre that will be named Kurt Fearnley Centre of Excellence, Athletics Australia has announced.

The centre, to be located at Sydney Olympic Park, will be a state-of-the-art training venue for Australian athletics at community and elite level.

On site for the announcement with Sam Crosby, Labor’s candidate for the Canberra suburb of Reid, Athletics Australia chief executive Darren Gocher said the centre would be a great step forward for athletics and a fitting honour for three-times Paralympic gold medallist Fearnley.

“Labor have committed $10 million to build the facility, which is tremendous news for athletics in Australia,” Gocher said.

Athletics Australia has announced a $10 million athletics high-performance centre will be built on the Sydney Games Olympic site and named in honour of recently-retired three-times Paralympic wheelchair racing champion Kurt Fearnley ©Australia Athletics

“We all know the amazing career that Kurt achieved, so to build the centre in Sydney Olympic Park where Kurt commenced his decorated international career at the 2000 Sydney Paralympics is great.”

Fearnley, who retired in April last year after winning wheelchair marathon gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, said the plans were a good way of securing the future of Australian Para Athletics and the wider athletics family.

“Next year is the 20th anniversary of the Sydney Olympics and I couldn’t imagine a more appropriate time to establish this centre,” said Fearnley.

“It will give our future athletes the best possible facilities to take on the world.

“It’s an honour to have my name attached to the venue that will develop the future of my sport and it’s exciting to think that around the country, disabled athletes will see one of their peers' names attached to the centre that will assist all of the athletics community.”