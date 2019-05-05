France's Emilie Morier took her first International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Cup victory on the fourth stop of the season in Madrid.

She led the field of 66 athletes to win the women's race in 1hr 02:18mins.

Her team-mate Sandra Dodet finished just one second behind, while Italy's Angelika Olmo was third in 1:02:30.

Britain's Sophie Coldwell made her return from injury to finish fourth.

In the men's competition, Germany's Justus Nieschlag was triumphant in 55:51mins.

This is how close it was for Justus Nieschlag in the sprint finish today in the #MadridWC pic.twitter.com/adscsuqcz0 — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) May 5, 2019

He crossed the line at the same time as compatriot Lasse Lührs.

It was Lührs's first ITU World Cup podium finish.

In third was Roberto Sánchez Mantecón of Spain, who was six seconds behind the leaders in 55:57.

The next World Cup event is set to take place in Chengdu from May 11 to 12.