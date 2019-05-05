South Africa defeated Uganda 27-0 in the Baseball Africa Cup final in Johannesburg to book their place at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Europe-Africa qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The crushing victory meant the hosts had completed the tournament with five wins out of five at Boksburg City Stadium.

As the only African nation included in the WBSC rankings, South Africa had been expected to dominate the competition.

And they will now compete at the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers, set to be held in Italy from September 18 to 22.

South Africa will compete in the WBSC Baseball Europe-Africa qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©WBSC

Five teams from the 2019 European Baseball Championships, held from September 6 to 15 in Germany, will join South Africa in the qualifier.

The top team will progress to Tokyo.

Baseball is making its return to the Olympic Games in 2020, having made its last appearance at Beijing 2008.