Yuniel Suarez Vargas earned Cuba's third gold medal of the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Lima after triumphing in the -72 kilogram category.

Suarez Vargas achieved a best score of 155 at Lima’s Sport Centre 2.

He bested the Argentina duo of Edgardo Andres Rebucci and Jose David Coronel, who scored 127 and 120, respectively.

Two-time Paralympian Coronel had been looking to bounce back from a disappointing 12th-place finish at last year’s Americas Open Championships in Colombia.

Cuba also picked up two silver medals.

The first came through Yoander Arias Borges in the men's -59kg, with a score of 130.

The final day of the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Lima will take place tomorrow ©Para Powerlifting

Venezuela's Carlos Bentancourt took gold with 150, while Peru's Niel Garcia Trelles completed the podium.

Danilo Rodriquez Garcia secured Cuba's second silver in the -65kg.

He scored 160, some 18 points behind El Salvador lifter Aceituno Herbert's score of 178.

Costa Rica's Roger Valverde Madrigal was third with 80.

Action continues with the final day of competition tomorrow.