Hong Kong’s sixth seed Ng Ka Long Angus beat double Olympic champion Lin Dan to reach the men's singles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) New Zealand Open in Auckland.

After his mammoth 25-23, 6-21, 21-12 win over top seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at Eventfinda Stadium yesterday, Lin – who won the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 individual titles – admitted he had "consumed a lot of energy".

Perhaps the 35-year-old paid a price for that as he was beaten 21-13, 21-11 by Ng.

Ng will meet Ginting’s Indonesian compatriot Jonatan Christie in tomorrow’s final.

Third seed Jonatan Christie booked his place in the final with victory over Japan’s fifth-seeded Kanta Tsuneyama ©Getty Images

Christie, seeded three, won his semi-final against Japan’s fifth-seeded Kanta Tsuneyama 17-21, 21-15, 21-14.

There was further drama in the women’s competition, where Japan’s top seed Akane Yamaguchi was beaten in the first semi-final, and the second saw unseeded South Korean player Se Young An reach the final.

The South Korean beat Japan’s seventh-seeded Aya Ohori 21-17, 19-21, 21-13.

Her opponent in tomorrow’s final will be sixth-seeded Lu Xuerui of China, who overcame Yamaguchi 13-21, 21-19, 21-13.