Norway's former world biathlon champion Henrik L'Abee-Lund has announced his retirement at the age of 33.

He took the decision after he was left out of Norway's A-team for the 2019-2020 season.

"In April I was preparing for the new season," L'Abee-Lund told Norwegian newspaper VG.

"But then I realised that it is difficult to do it outside of the A-group.

"The competitions offered are also weak."

Henrik L'Abee-Lund, second left, was part of Norway's team that won the gold medal at the 2013 World Championships in the 4x7.5km relay in Nove Mesto ©Getty Images

L'Abee-Lund added: "In addition, the family also played a role.

"Finally, I felt that I didn't have enough hunger to continue my career."

L'Abee-Lund had been part of Norway's national team for 14 years and was a member of their team which won the gold medal in the 4x7.5 kilometres relay at the 2013 World Championships in Nove Mesto.

His best individual performance came in Oslo last year when he won a World Cup sprint event.