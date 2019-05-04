France's Olympic bronze medallist Kevin Rolland is in a "stable condition" after being seriously injured while while trying to break quarter-pipe world ©Getty Images

France's Olympic bronze medal Kevin Rolland is in a "stable condition" in hospital after being seriously injured in a crash while trying to break the quarterpipe world record.

The 29-year-old, an Olympic ski halfpipe bronze medal at Sochi 2014, was rushed to University Hospital in Grenoble following the accident at La Plagne on Tuesday (April 30). 

According to French newspaper Dauphiné Libéré, Rolland suffered from several fractures, including one in the pelvis.

The fall occurred during a world record attempt at the highest jump off a quarterpipe. 

Last month, America's two-time Olympic gold medallist David Wise has set a new world record for the highest ski air quarterpipe jump at Solden In Austria. 

The United States skier hit a height of 11.7 metres, almost an entire metre more than the previous record set by Simon Dumont in 2008. 

Rolland had won the bronze medal behind Wise at Sochi 2014 when ski halfpipe made its debut on the Olympic programme. 

He finished 11th at Pyeongchang 2018. 

Rolland also won the World Championships title in 2009 and five gold medals in the superpipe at the X Games.