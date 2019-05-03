Men's top seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia has exited the Badminton World Federation (BWF) New Zealand Open at the quarter-final stage.
Ginting lost 25-23, 6-21, 21-12 to China's Lin Dan at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland.
He will now face Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus, who defeated Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-17, 11-21, 21-19.
The remaining semi-final will take place between Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama.
In the women's competition, top seed Akane Yamaguchi eased into the next round.
The Japanese star recorded a 21-14, 21-15 victory over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.
Up next will be China's Li Xuerui, a 21-10, 21-18 winner against Japanese fourth seed Sayaka Takahashi.
South Korea's Se Young-an and Japan's Aya Ohori will battle it out for the other place in the final.
The semi-finals will take place tomorrow, with the final on Sunday (May 4).