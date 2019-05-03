Men's top seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia has exited the Badminton World Federation (BWF) New Zealand Open at the quarter-final stage.

Ginting lost 25-23, 6-21, 21-12 to China's Lin Dan at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland.

He will now face Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus, who defeated Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-17, 11-21, 21-19.

The remaining semi-final will take place between Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama.

In the women's competition, top seed Akane Yamaguchi eased into the next round.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi has reached the semi-final of the BWF New Zealand Open ©Getty Images

The Japanese star recorded a 21-14, 21-15 victory over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

Up next will be China's Li Xuerui, a 21-10, 21-18 winner against Japanese fourth seed Sayaka Takahashi.

South Korea's Se Young-an and Japan's Aya Ohori will battle it out for the other place in the final.

The semi-finals will take place tomorrow, with the final on Sunday (May 4).