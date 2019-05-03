A donation of $100,000 (£77,000/€90,000) has been made to the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games.

Beatrice Ott, representing the local family company which operates in construction and engineering, made the cheque presentation to Tagaloa Su’a Faafouina Su’a, director of sponsorship for the Pacific Games.

“We are extremely grateful to the Ott family for their generous donation,” said Tagaloa.

Beatrice Ott presents a cheque for $100,000 to Tagaloa Su’a Faafouina Su’a, director of sponsorship for the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games ©Samoa 2019

“$100,000 is not a small amount of money and will assist greatly in our preparations as we draw closer to the Games.

“We, at the Pacific Games continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring support from our local businesses.

“The financial support towards the Games will help ensure that we host the best Games for our Pacific Island brothers and sisters.”

Samoa will host 16th Pacific Games from July 7 to 20.

It hosted previous editions of the Games in 1983 and 2007.