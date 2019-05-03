A 2021 Rugby League World Cup delegation has visited Jamaica as part of a worldwide development initiative taking place in the build-up to the tournament.

The team from the Organising Committee for the event in England staged a workshop with the Jamaican Rugby League Association (JRLA), aimed at improving the national governing body's governance, marketing, sport development and talent identification.

The Rugby League World Cup trophy made an appearance at the event.

During the visit – the third leg of the international development programme (IDP) scheme following similar trips to the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea – the team held a presentation at the annual Caribbean Sports Science Conference.

A rugby league coaching session with students from schools in the city also took place.

The trip to Jamaica came after the Caribbean nation secured qualification for the Rugby League World Cup for the first time back in December.

Jamaica qualified for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in December ©Rugby League European Federation

"The trip to Jamaica was one to remember," said Rugby League World Cup legacy programme manager Tracy Power.

"The IDP plays an integral part in ensuring that Rugby League World Cup 2021's aims are met, and the welcome and subsequent reaction we received shows that everyone’s efforts are being rewarded.

“The sport in Jamaica is on the rise following their sensational qualification and it was great to be able to boost the excitement for the local communities, as well as seeing some of the talented grassroots rugby league in Kingston.”

JRLA director of rugby Romeo Monteith claimed the visit had been "inspiring" for the sport in the country.

“There was a genuine excitement and buzz created in the local rugby league family, to see the trophy up close in schools and colleges has brought home just how massive of an achievement Jamaica's qualification to the Rugby League World Cup is," he said.

"The visit means that another generation of players and administrators will be inspired.

"It took 10 years of passion and dedication to get here and now others will be inspired to repeat this adventure in the future."