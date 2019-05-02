Australian Taekwondo has announced its team for the 2019 World Championships, scheduled to take place in Manchester later this month.

The team includes three-time Olympian Carmen Marton, who became Australia’s first world taekwondo champion in 2013.

She will compete in the women’s under 53-kilograms category.

Joining her on the female side are Tamzin Christoffel at under-49kg, Stacey Hymer at under-57kg, Tayla Nolte at under-62kg and Reba Stewart at over-73kg.

Marton’s brother Jack is one of six men on the team and will contest the under-74kg division.

Completing the line-up are Bailey Lewis at under-54kg, two-time Olympian Safwan Khalil at under-58kg, Damon Cavey at under-63kg, Thomas Afonczenko at under-68kg and Arash Mozhdeh Jouybari at under-87kg.

The team is made up of 11 taekwondo players ©Australian Taekwondo

Anita Tippet is the team manager, while Karim Dighou is the head coach.

The coaches are Ali Khalil and Frank DePasquale with Yaheli Bet-Or the physiotherapist.

The team is training at the High Performance Hub in Melbourne.

"We wish them well for the competition," an Australian Taekwondo statement reads.

The World Taekwondo Championships are due to be held at Manchester Arena from May 15 to 19.

It will be the first time the event has been staged in Great Britain.