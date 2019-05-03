World number five Dominic Thiem has announced his intention to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, having opted to miss Tokyo 2020.

Thiem said last week that he would miss next year’s Olympic Games, as he would play in the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel in 2019 and 2020.

The tournament is the Austrian’s home event on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour.

The ATP 250 event, which takes place on clay, will clash with the Olympic Games in Japan’s capital city.

Thiem stated he would play in the Davis Cup in the build-up to Paris 2024, having expressed his intention to compete at the Olympics in the French capital.

To be eligible to play in tennis tournaments at the Olympics, players must meet certain requirements related to play on Davis Cup or Fed Cup teams.

“For me, it is nice to have team competitions where you don't play for yourself but your country,” Thiem said, according to Tennis World USA.

“I will not play the Olympics in 2020 but I want to compete in Paris 2024.

“I will play Davis Cup before that.”

Roland Garros will host tennis competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 will be the second consecutive Olympic Games which Thiem has opted to skip, having also decided not to play at Rio 2016.

Competition in Tokyo will be played on hard courts at Ariake Tennis Park.

Roland Garros will serve as the home of tennis competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which would come shortly after hosting the French Open.

Thiem’s best Grand Slam performance came at the French Open, the 25-year-old having ended runner-up last year.

He was beaten 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 by Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the final of the clay court event.