The International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) has opened the nomination process for its Governing Board elections set to take place in Brisbane, Australia, in October.





According to the INAS constitution, one member from Asia, the Americas, Oceania and Europe are up for election this year.

The four positions will make up a total of 10 Governing Board members, with one of the candidates also elected vice-president.

Nominations must be made by national members through the relevant INAS regional organisation by August 12, 2019.

Swimming at the INAS Global Games. Elections for the Governing Board will take place during this year's Games in Brisbane ©INAS

Elections will then be held at the General Assembly being held at the INAS Global Games taking place in Brisbane from October 12 to 19.

Marc Truffaut, INAS President, said: “I would like to thank my Governing Board colleagues for their work and support over the past two years.

“Together we have achieved a great deal.

“I encourage all INAS members to get involved in the election process and nominate people who they think have something to offer INAS.

"It is absolutely crucial that we continue to have top-quality people in these positions, for the benefit of the athletes and our membership as whole.”

A letter has been sent to all INAS members detailing the election process.

The INAS Global Games are the world’s biggest sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Around 1,000 athletes are expected to compete in nine sports in Brisbane.