The Hague in the Netherlands is set to host the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships as the sport's worldwide governing body confirmed it had not received any bids for the 2022 edition of the event.

A spokesperson for World Sailing said The Hague, which will stage the 2022 World Championships, was the only bidder for the 2021 youth competition.

The process to find a host for the 2022 Youth World Championships has been re-opened.

"Following requests from interested host cities who require more time to liaise with the relevant local authorities on putting forward a bid, the youth events sub-committee will approve an extension of the bid deadline for 2022," the World Sailing spokesperson told insidethegames.

"The bid deadline is to be confirmed by the sub-committee.

"Should World Sailing not receive any bids for 2022, a new process will be published later this year."

The Hague is in pole position to be awarded 2021 hosting rights as no other cities registered their interest.

It will take place a year before the Dutch city hosts the 2022 World Championships, which it was chosen to host in May 2018.

The bidding process for the 2022 Youth World Championships has been reopened ©World Sailing

This year's event will be held in Gdynia in Poland, while Salvador in Brazil is scheduled to host in 2020.

The Youth Sailing World Championships have proved a contentious issue for the international governing body in recent years.

World Sailing was forced to reallocate the 2016 Youth Sailing World Championships to Auckland following the withdrawal of Oman.

The Gulf nation pulled out suddenly with speculation suggesting they could not meet new criteria designed to prevent discrimination.

This was brought in after the 2015 Youth Sailing World Championships in Malaysia were overshadowed by controversy when Israeli windsurfers Yoav Omer and Noy Drihan were subjected to alleged discrimination in Langkwai.

Israel then pulled out of hosting the 2017 event in November 2016 because of an alleged inability to secure adequate funding.

It was instead staged in the Chinese city of Sanya.