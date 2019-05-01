Victor Johansson headlines Sweden’s seven-strong swimming team for the 2019 Summer Universiade in Italian city Naples.

Johansson, who represents Jönköpings Simsällskap aquatic centre, holds Swedish records in the men’s 800 metres freestyle and 1,500m freestyle events.

As reported by SwimSwam, he has just finished his freshman season with the University of Southern California Trojans with whom he suffered a back injury that caused him to drop out of the 2018 International Swimming Federation World Short Course Championships in Chinese city Hangzhou.

Johansson returned, however, to win the 500m freestyle crown at last month's Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships in Federal Way in Washington.

Johannes Skagius has also been named on the team ©Getty Images

Among the others selected on the team by the Swedish Swimming Federation are Gustav Hökfelt and Johannes Skagius, both of SK Neptune.

Hökfelt is the 50m and 100m backstroke national record holder, while Skagius has the 50m breaststroke national record to his name.

The line-up is completed by Ida Liljeqvist of Ängelholms Simsällskap, Adam Paulsson of SK Elfsborg, William Lulek of SK Neptune and Hanna Eriksson of Jönköpings Simsällskap.

Swimming competition at Naples 2019 is due to be held at Piscina Scandone from July 4 to 10.