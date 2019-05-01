Swimming Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee have announced four athletes who will compete in the open water 10 kilometre marathon at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

The athletes were selected at the Canadian Open Water Swimming Trials which took place on April 27 in Grand Cayman.

Jon McKay and Kate Sanderson won the men and women's races to earn their nominations.

Both athletes have represented Canada internationally before, with McKay competing at the Gwangju 2015 Summer Universiade and Sanderson a member of last year’s Pan Pacific Championships team.

Seventeen-year-old Chantel Jeffrey finished second in the women’s race to earn the second spot, while fourth-place finisher Raben Dommann, 17, earned the second men’s spot as the highest-ranked male born between 1999 and 2005.

The four athletes will join the 16 pool swimmers selected earlier this month.

Kate Sanderson will represent Canada in the women's open water 10 kilometre marathon at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games ©Facebook

“We’re delighted with the selections,” said Mark Perry, Canada’s head coach of open water swimming at the Games.

“It’s really exciting for the future of open water swimming in Canada that some of our younger swimmers have made the team.

"They have all worked with the staff and come through the programme.

"We’re seeing some of that work come to fruition, to see them using the skills they have learned and put into practice.”

The Pan American Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, with the open water event taking place on August 4 at Bujama Lake.

Pool swimming will take place August 6 to 10 at Lima's Aquatic Centre.