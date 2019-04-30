The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and equestrian clothing provider Horse Pilot have signed a new four-year deal which will see the French company become the official FEI supplier through to 2023.

Horse Pilot already has strong links to jumping and dressage events through its partnerships with professional athletes around the world.

Plans are in place for Horse Pilot to produce a bespoke clothing range exclusively for the FEI, to be launched next year.

“Horse Pilot was the logical choice of supplier,” said FEI commercial director Ralph Straus.

“They are a young, dynamic company with a passion for developing high-performance quality sports clothing for athletes.

Horse Pilot already has links with professional equestrian athletes around the world ©Facebook

"We know their experience in apparel development will translate well for the specific professional demands of our onsite operational staff.”

The company was founded in 2010 by friends Aurélien Guillon, Simon Dewavrin and Guillaume Janin,

"We are incredibly excited to become the official apparel supplier for the FEI,” Guillon said.

“Our partnership with the FEI plays a key role in maximising Horse Pilot’s global exposure and visibility.

"Our aim has been to bring design and innovation to all equestrian athletes.”