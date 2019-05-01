The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) has expressed its thanks after a team of athletes from the US Department of State’s Sports Diplomacy programme visited Azraq Taekwondo Academy in Jordan’s capital Amman.

The visit provided an opportunity for youngsters to learn from each other's cultures.

It also exposed them to different training approaches in taekwondo.

"We would like to thank Sports Diplomacy – US Department of State for providing this opportunity to the taekwondo participants of THF's Academy," a THF Facebook post reads.

A post on the programme’s Facebook page added: "The #sportsgrant group from the US was able to work with, and learn from, the Syrian youth living in the camp.

"The taekwondo programme in the camp is an amazing opportunity for the youth it serves."

The THF has been a priority for World Taekwondo following a successful launch by President Choue Chung-won at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York City on September 21, 2015.

Choue was speaking on the UN's International Day of Peace, an event first proposed in 1981 by his late father Choue Young-seek, who at the time headed the International Association of University Presidents General Assembly.

The THF was established in April 2016 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Its aim is to send teams of taekwondo coaches to teach in refugee camps, helping refugees gain superior physical fitness, upgraded mental attitudes, self-defence, self-belief and self-respect.