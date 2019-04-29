Women’s snooker will be showcased during the World Snooker Championship in England on Wednesday.

A string of activities are set to take place at Sheffield Winter Garden across from the iconic Crucible Theatre.

Previously named Ladies’ Day, the rebranded Women’s Snooker Day aims to encourage women to participate in snooker at all levels.

That includes the World Women’s Snooker Tour, which welcomes players of all ages and abilities to compete.

Organised by World Snooker in partnership with the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association and World Women’s Snooker (WWS), the day will see activities staged at the ‘Cue Zone’.

Eleven-time world champion Reanne Evans in action ©Getty Images

World women’s number three and level two coach Rebecca Kenna will oversee matters, supported by referee Sarah McManus and coach Annette Lord.

They will be joined by players from the World Women’s Snooker Tour including 11-time world champion Reanne Evans and students from Spire Junior School, who will encourage members of the public to pick up a cue.

Also present will be WWS President and former world champion Mandy Fisher.

Women’s Snooker Day will form part of the #Cue4All initiative organised by the WPBSA, which aims to promote the inclusive nature of snooker and billiards.

Clubs are encouraged to host open days, offer free taster sessions, run challenges, promote community snooker sessions and share stories on social media.