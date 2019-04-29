Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Ben Nunoo Mensah has called for national federations to become more accountable over their finances.

Mensah made the assertion after revealing several federations had not appropriately accounted for funding used to run their organisations.

He also claimed this included federations failing to account for grants provided to them by the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) in 2017.

Basketball, bodybuilding, beach soccer, football, chess, canoeing, rowing and netball were among the national federations reportedly highlighted by Mensah.

“It is unbelievable,” he said, according to GhanaWeb.

“We all know what $200,000 can do for all of us, so why this attitude?

“I am asking the secretary general and the treasurer to work together on this and have it sorted out.

“This would enable us to apply for the new funding from ANOCA."

Ben Nunoo Mensah has targeted boosting the GOC's operations ©GOC

Mensah has claimed that without greater accountability and transparency, the operation of the national federations would be impacted in the future.

He asserted that plans were being devised to boost the GOC’s operations, as well as their relationship with national federations.

Earlier this month, Mensah emphasised the importance of the funding and branding of sports.

His assertion came after it was revealed earlier this year that the ANOCA had set aside $1 million (£765,000/€887,000) to support elite athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

ANOCA launched a programme aimed at assisting African countries to improve their medal haul at Tokyo 2020 in February.

Its President Mustapha Berraf was present at a workshop in Burkina Faso held as part of the initiative.

Berraf, elected ANOCA President in November, opened the workshop titled "The Road to Tokyo 2020".

The Algerian vowed to provide countries with support to help them achieve medal success.