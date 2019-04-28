British rider Kye Whyte claimed his first International Cycling Union BMX Supercross World Cup title in front of his home fans in Manchester today.

Having made the semi-finals in yesterday’s opening race, the 19-year-old European silver medallist won round two against strong opposition.

His final included the likes of Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands and two high-achieving French riders in reigning world champion Sylvain Andre and the winner of yesterday’s race, Joris Daudet.

“This is the best day of my life, I reckon!” Whyte said.

“I thought that – without being cocky – if I could get among the top three, with the track speed I’ve got, I thought I could win.

“I’ve made World Cup finals before, but I’ve only ever finished last!”

Kimmann claimed silver behind Whyte, while Colombia’s Diego Arboleda Ospina completed the podium.

Whyte’s compatriot Paddy Sharrock, who finished fifth in yesterday’s final, reached the semi-finals today.

There was drama in the women’s final, where American Alise Willoughby dominated from the start ramp to the final bend, where she lost control of her front wheel, conceding momentum and allowing France’s Manon Valentino to burst through and claim victory – her first at a World Cup since 2011.

Natalia Afremova of Russia won silver and Dutch rider Ruby Huisman bronze, with Willoughby eventually finishing in fourth.

The UCI BMX Supercross World Cup series now moves on to Papendal, the Netherlands, which will host rounds three and four over the weekend of May 11 to 12.