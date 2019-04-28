Li Wenwen of China broke the snatch world record as she beat Olympic champion and compatriot Meng Suping to claim three gold medals in the women's over 87 kilograms event at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo.

The 18-year-old star won the snatch, clean and jerk and overall titles on the final day of action at Ningbo Youngor Gymnasium.

Li lifted 147kg in the snatch – 1kg heavier than the previous mark set by Russian Tatiana Kashirina at last year's World Championships – and 175kg in the clean and jerk to finish on a total of 322kg.

Meng, winner of the over 75kg gold meal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, was forced to settle for silver in all three events.

She managed a best of 130kg in the snatch and matched her team-mate's clean and jerk but was edged into second place by virtue of her higher bodyweight.

Meng's total of 305kg was comfortably enough for silver as North Korean Kim Kuk-hyang was third overall on 293kg.

World junior champion Ali Davoudi of Iran dominated the men's heavyweight category ©Getty Images

Kim also earned bronze with a clean and jerk of 167kg, while South Korea's Lee Seon-mi finished third in the snatch competition having hoisted 127kg.

World junior champion Ali Davoudi of Iran emerged onto the senior scene in style as he secured all three titles in the men's over 109kg event.

Davoudi snatched 195kg and produced a best clean and jerk of 237kg to end on a commanding total of 432kg.

He beat Chinese Taipei's Chen Shih-chieh by 10kg to win the overall crown.

Chen also took silver in the clean and jerk after he lifted 235kg.

Silver in the snatch went to South Korean Hamg Sang-il, with Syrian Man Asaad claiming bronze.

Turkmenistan's Hojamuhammet Toýçyýew was the recipient of the bronze medals in the clean and jerk and overall events.