Britain lead the men's International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League table after they won 1-0 away at hosts Germany today.

Phil Roper scored the only goal of the game at the Moenchenglabach Hockeypark, putting his country on top of the standings with an 80 per cent win rate.

Their next opponents will be Spain at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre on Saturday (May 4).

The German women's team had more luck in their fixture, beating China 4-1.

Peng Yang put China 1-0 up after two minutes but Germany responded with four unanswered goals.

Nike Lorenz scored two goals before the victory was sealed with one apiece from Lena Micheel and Rebecca Grote.

Germany's women claimed a comfortable 4-1 win over China ©Getty Images

Elsewhere, the lowest-ranked team in the FIH Series Finals in Kuala Lumpur secured their second victory to top Pool B with six points.

Italy, ranked 32nd in the world, eased past Brazil 3-0, while hosts Malaysia were held to a 4-4 draw against China.

Brazil will try to get their first win of the tournament tomorrow against China, while Italy go up against Malaysia.

Pool A will also be in action as Wales take on Austria and Canada face Belarus.