Brazil's Daniel Martins broke his own world record in the men's 400m T20 final at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in São Paulo.

The Paralympic and world champion recorded a time of 46.86sec, taking 0.36 seconds off his gold medal-winning performance at Rio 2016.

Venezuela's Luis Felipe Rodrigues was a second with a career best of 47.81.

The pair also battled it out in the heats yesterday, with Rodrigues challenging Martins's unbeaten run which stretches back to 2015.

"It is a great feeling," Martins said.

"I did not plan on breaking the record but I would not let anyone beat me at my place."

Today's action concluded the competition at São Paulo's Paralympic Training Centre ©Para Athletics

Paralympic and world champion Petrucio Ferreira delighted the home crowd with victory in the men's 100m T47, winning in 10.82.

Vision impaired sprinter and fellow Brazilian Lorena Spoladore was the fastest woman with 12.37.

Today's action concluded the competition at São Paulo's Paralympic Training Centre, which featured around 340 athletes from 17 countries.

The next Grand Prix will take place in Beijing from May 11 to 13.