Brazil's Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva overcame the top seeds to win the women's title at the International Volleyball Federation Beach World Tour event in China.

The pair beat the Czech Republic’s Marketa Slukova and Barbara Hermannova 25-23, 26-24 in the final of the four-star event in Xiamen.

It is the third gold medal they have claimed this season, having triumphed in Qinzhou and The Hague.

Russia’s Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy won the men's final, easing past Spain’s Pablo Herrera Allepuz and Adrián Gavira Collado 21-19, 21-13.

Russia’s Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy were the victors in the men's final in Xiamen ©FIVB

"It was a tough match because other days it was cloudy and today is sunny and really hot," said Stoyanovskiy.

"I have to say a big thanks to my partner who played really well today."

Stoyanovskiy was the victor in last year's event, defeating a Russian team that included Krasilnikov.

“When we played separately we played very well," Stoyanovskiy added.

"There was a moment when we sat together and we thought, ok, you are a good defender, I am a good blocker, let’s play together and let’s see what we can do."