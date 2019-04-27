Hosts Britain defeated the United States in a shootout after their International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League women's match ended at 1-1.

Giselle Ansley had scored first for Britain at London's Lee Valley Hockey Centre, before Lauren Moyer equalised.

The Olympic champions then won the ensuing shootout 2-1, with Tessa Howard and Anna Toman successfully converting.

Britain remain seventh in the Pro League standings, having secured only one outright victory this season.

The Netherlands consolidated their place at the top after beating Germany 1-0 yesterday at Mönchengladbach Hockey Park.

Wales got their second win in as many days against Belarus in the FIH Series Finals in Kuala Lumpur ©Getty Images

Frederique Matla scored the only goal, giving her country an 87.5 per cent win rate.

Elsewhere, Wales secured their second victory in as many days at the men's FIH Series Finals in Kuala Lumpur.

They battled back from a goal down against Belarus to triumph 2-1.

Canada defeated Austria 2-1 in the remaining Pool A match, leaving their opponents still without a victory.

Action continues tomorrow with Brazil facing Italy in Pool B, while China clash with Malaysia.