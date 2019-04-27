Three-time world champion Olga Kharlan claimed gold in the women's event at the International Fencing Federation Sabre Grand Prix in Seoul.

The Ukrainian Olympic gold medallist topped the podium with a 15-14 win over South Korea's Kim Ji-yeon at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.

Victory for Kharlan saw her bounce back from defeat to reigning world champion Sofia Pozdniakova at last month's Sabre World Cup in Athens.

The 28-year-old, a member of the Ukraine team which clinched gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, had overcome Manon Brunet of France 15-12 in her semi-final.

Olga Kharlan beat South Korea's Kim Ji-yeon 15-14 to deny her victory in front of her home crowd ©Getty Images

Kim, sabre gold medallist at London 2012, beat fellow South Korean Seo Ji-yeon 15-10 to progress to the final.

Seo and Brunet were awarded bronze medals following their respective semi-final exits.

The round of 64 in the men's competition begins tomorrow, with double world team champion Oh Sang-uk among the South Korean fencers aiming for glory on home soil.

Oh will face France's Charles Colleau, who came through the preliminary stage, in his first encounter.

World champion Kim Jung-hwan is also in action and takes on Britain's William Deary.