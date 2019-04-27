Liu Shiwen claimed a maiden individual world title at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships by winning the women’s singles final in Budapest.

The Chinese star headed into the final on a high in Hungary’s capital city, having beaten defending champion Ding Ning and earned the mixed doubles crown with Xu Xin yesterday.

Liu, the fourth seed, lost the opening game of the gold medal match against her compatriot Chen Meng.

She hit back in impressive fashion at the Hungexpo venue by winning the next two games, only for Chen to immediately level.

But Liu edged out the second seed, the 28-year-old claiming consecutive games to secure a 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-0, 11-9 victory.

Bronze medals were awarded to Ding and Wang Manyu, following the Chinese players' defeats in the semi-finals.

The men’s doubles final saw China’s Ma Long and Wang Chuqin emerge winners.

Ma Long and Wang Chuqin won the men's doubles title ©Getty Images

The duo combined to impressive effect to beat Romania’s Ovidiu Ionescu and Spain’s Álvaro Robles 11-3, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-5.

Ma will hope to advance to the men’s singles final later today, with the two-time defending champion set to face compatriot Liang Jingkun.

South Korea’s An Jae-hyun and Sweden’s Mattias Falck will meet in the second semi-final.

The victor will become the first non-Chinese player to reach a gold medal match since 2003.

The women’s doubles semi-finals are also set to take place, with a meeting of Chinese and Japanese pairings guaranteed for the final.

Top seeds Mima Ito and Hina Hayata will face Honoka Hashimoto and Hitomi Sato in an all-Japanese semi-final.

The winners could face second seeds Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha, who face Chen Meng and Zhu Yuling in an all-Chinese clash.