The National Sports Agency (ANS) – which will govern French sport – has been launched in a bid to improve the country's performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The ANS will be co-led by the French sports movement, the state and local authorities, as reported by Le Parisien.

This will give more autonomy to sporting federations and take away decision-making power from the Ministry of Sport.

It will be split into two sub-divisions, one of which will manage development of sport practices and the other high-level performance.

Frédéric Sanaur, former director general of the French Athletics Federation, has been named managing director of the ANS.

Claude Onesta, former coach of the French handball team, will head the high-level performance division.

He will work with France's sport federations and athletes, with the aim of improving the country's position in the Olympic medal table at Paris 2024.

France have finished seventh at the past four Summer Olympics.

"I'm not here to tell them that they are inoperative, but if we want to make a success of our meeting with history in 2024, we need to work differently," Onesta said.

The ANS has a budget of €350 million (£302m/$390m) for 2019, with €90m (£77m/$100m) devoted to high performance.

The development of sport practices will receive €196m (£169m/$219m), with €160m (£138m/$179m) to federations and €30m (£26m/$33m) to communities.