Australia progressed to the semi-final of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships for the first time following victories against defending champions Switzerland and Japan in Stavanger.

Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt easily saw off Switzerland 8-1 in the last 16, before narrowly defeating Japan 6-5.

They will face Sweden in the semi-finals.

“It’s just amazing," Gill said.

"We’ve been trying to fight really hard in every game.

"Our goal coming into this event was to make the top 16 and then we said, ‘let’s just keep going, keep aiming higher’.“

Sweden had eased past New Zealand 9-4 and the Czech Republic 8-3 to progress.

The remaining semi-final is between Canada and the United States.

Canada comfortably beat Finland 7-2 and Russia 7-3, while the US won against England 7-5 and Estonia 9-5.

The semi-finals and final will take place tomorrow.