China’s Song Yi Ling clinched speed victory in front of her home crowd at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup that starts in Chongqing.

The fans' favourite negotiated the opening rounds of competition in the Chinese city to progress to the semi-finals.

Song triumphed in her semi-final in 7.110 seconds, with France’s Anouck Jaubert finishing in 7.321.

Poland’s Aleksandra Rudzinska triumphed in the second semi-final in a time of 7.368, with her Russian rival Iulila Kaplina falling.

Song, winner of the World Cup event in Moscow earlier this month, emerged the victor in the final.

She claimed gold in a time of 7.673 as Rudzinska fell in their head-to-head battle for the title.

The podium was rounded off by Kaplina as she won the bronze medal race, following Jaubert falling from the wall.

A surprise came in the men’s competition as France’s Bassa Mawem, the 2018 World Cup winner, fell in the quarter-finals.

Indonesia’s Alfian Muhammad, right, won the men's speed final ©IFSC





Indonesia’s Alfian Muhammad and Ukraine’s Kostiantyn Pavlenko took full advantage as they progressed through to the final.

Muhammed would triumph in the gold medal race in a time of 5.970, with Pavlenko finishing in 6.315.

Russia’s Sergey Rukin won the bronze medal, after achieving 6.808.

He benefitted from home favourite Zhong Qi Xin falling, with the Chinese climber ending in fourth place.

No competition will take place tomorrow, with bouldering action taking place on Sunday (April 28).

The World Cup remains in China afterwards, moving on to stage further speed climbing and bouldering events in Wujiang from May 3 to 5.