Asian Games champions Bobo Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan and India's Amit Panghal claimed gold on the final day of the Asian Boxing Confederation Elite Boxing Championships in Bangkok.

Baturov triumphed in the final of the welterweight division with a 4-1 victory over Quincy Mensah Okazawa of Japan.

Panghal, who beat Olympic gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarter-finals, secured the flyweight title by defeating Kim Ink-yu of South Korea.

Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov added another gold to Uzbekistan's tally as he swept aside Indian opponent Kavinder Singh Bisht 5-0 in the men's bantamweight final.

Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov also beat an Indian boxer on his way to the gold as he edged Deepak by split decision in the final of the light flyweight division.

Tursynbay Kulakhmet of Kazakhstan, who overcame defending champion Israil Madrimov to reach the semi-finals, despatched Ashish Kumar of India in a one-sided middleweight gold medal bout.

India's Amit Panghal triumphed in the flyweight division ©Getty Images

Kulakhmet's team-mate Bek Nurmaganbet defeated John Nobel Marvin of the Philippines to seal the light heavyweight crown, while South Korean Kim Hyeong-kyu clinched the heavyweight title with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan's Sanjar Tursunov.

Uzbekistan fared better in the super heavyweight final as Bakhodir Jalolov beat Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan to take gold.

China dominated the women's finals as the country claimed six gold medals.

Shi Qian eased past Huang Hsiao-wen of Chinese Taipei to earn the bantamweight title, while Yang Wenlu ousted Huang's compatriot Wu Shih-yi in the lightweight final.

Dou Dan continued the run of success by ousting India's Simranjit Kaur Baatth in the final of the light welterweight division before Gu Hong was on the right side of a 3-2 victory against Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei.

Li Qian secured China's fifth women's gold with a unanimous triumph against South Korea's Seon Su-jin at middleweight and Yang Xiaoli then overcame Nguyen Thi Phvong of Vietnam by the same scoreline.