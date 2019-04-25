Japan’s Kento Momota moved a step closer to the successful defence of his men’s singles title with a straight-games win over Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu at the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan in China.

Momota, the reigning world champion, triumphed 21-10, 21-11 to earn a place in the quarter-finals at Wuhan Sports Center Gymnasium.

Next up for the top seed is a meeting with China’s Lu Guangzu, who beat seventh seed Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-18, 21-19 today.

Also through to the last eight are second seed Shi Yuqi of China, third seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei and fourth seed Chen Long of China.

Shi overcame Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin 22-20, 21-9 to set up a clash with India’s Sameer Verma, a 21-12, 21-19 winner at the expense of Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus.

Chou progressed with a 21-10, 21-10 victory over China’s Lin Dan, while Chen banked a 21-16, 21-7 triumph against Malaysia’s Chong Wei Feng.

Standing between them and a semi-final berth are Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto and Vietnam’s Nguyen Tien Minh, respectively.

Nishimoto beat Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-16, 21-13 and Nguyen defeated Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-15, 13-21, 21-13.

Top seed Chen Yufei of China is through to the quarter-finals of the women's singles ©Getty Images

In the women's singles, top seed Chen Yufei of China came from a game behind against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to win 15-21, 21-14, 21-15 and book her spot in the quarter-finals.

Awaiting her is Japan's Aya Ohori after she overcame Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 19-21, 21-11, 21-16.

Ohori is joined in the last eight by compatriots Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi, the second and third seeds, respectively.

Okuhara beat Malaysia's Soniia Cheah 17-21, 21-12, 21-15 and will face fifth-seeded Chinese He Bingjiao, a 21-16, 21-13 victor over Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh.

Yamaguchi's reward for defeating Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-18, 8-21, 21-17 is a match against seventh-seeded Indian Saina Nehwal, who eased to a 21-13, 21-13 win over South Korea's Kim Ga-eun.

The other women's singles quarter-final pits India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, the fourth seed, against China's Cai Yanyan.

Pusarla earned her place after overcoming Indonesia's Choirunnisa Choirunnisa 21-15, 21-19, while Cai sealed a 21-9, 21-15 victory over Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with the finals scheduled for Sunday (April 28).