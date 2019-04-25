China’s Tian Tao dominated the men’s 96 kilograms event at the Asian Weightlifting Championships to claim a clean sweep of gold medals in front of his home crowd in Ningbo.

The 2016 Olympic and 2018 world silver medallist managed 181kg in the snatch and 220kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 401kg at Ningbo Youngor Gymnasium.

He triumphed overall by a margin of 28kg over Iran’s Ayoub Mousavi, who finished third in the snatch with 166kg and second in the clean and jerk with 207kg.

Rounding off the podium was South Korea’s Han Jung-hoon with 366kg after posting 160kg in the snatch and a bronze medal-winning lift of 206kg in the clean and jerk.

Qatar’s Faris Ibrahim was the snatch silver medallist with 174kg.

Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Van was the women's 71kg silver medallist in the total ©Getty Images

In the women’s 71kg event, North Korea’s Rim Un-sim was a cut above the rest as she won all three gold medals on offer.

Rim registered 111kg in the snatch and 130kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 241kg.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Van finished second overall with 216kg having ranked third in the snatch with 95kg and second in the clean and jerk with 121kg.

Completing the top three was Japan’s Eri Mitsuke with 215kg after ending second in the snatch with 97kg and third in the clean and jerk with 118kg.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with medals being awarded in the men's 102kg and women's 76kg divisions.