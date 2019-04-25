Kazakhstan enjoyed further success at the Asian Boxing Confederation Elite Boxing Championships in Bangkok.

The Kazakhstani team had been boosted by a superb performance from Tursynbay Kulakhmet two days ago, when he stunned Uzbekistan’s reigning ASBC and Asian Games champion Israil Madrimov in the men’s 75 kilogram quarter-final bout in Thailand’s capital city.

Zakir Safiullin, who was competing at the Championships for the first time in four years, ensured there was more delight for the Kazakhstan team.

The 2015 silver medallist overcame China’s Rio 2016 Olympian Shan Jun in the men’s 60kg lightweight quarter-finals.

There was disappointment for Kazakhstan’s two-time AIBA women’s world champion Nazym Kyzaibay.

She suffered defeat to India’s former world junior champion Nikhat Zareen in the women’s 48kg light flyweight event.

Zakir Safiullin, left, won his quarter-final bout in Bangkok ©Getty Images

Asian Games champion Chang Yuan of China beat Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat in the same division to reach the semi-finals.

Reigning world champions Lin Yu Ting and Chen Nien Chien progressed to the last four in the women’s 54kg bantamweight and 75kg middleweight events, respectively.

The two Chinese Taipei fighters watched team-mate Huang Hsiao Wen beat Thailand’s Jeerapak Inkam in the 54kg bantamweight competition.

With the semi-final line-ups confirmed, 18 nations are guaranteed to secure medals.

India are assured of 13, with Kazakhstan and China the next best with 11 and 10, respectively.

Competition will continue tomorrow.