India’s outstanding 17-year-old shooting talent Manish Narwal, who is targeting the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, wants to have junior and senior records to his name by next year.

At the Asian Para Games 2018, he brought home India’s only gold from the shooting range after winning the P1 10 metres men’s air pistol SH1 in a Games record, as well as setting a junior world record en route to taking silver in the P4 50m pistol mixed SH1 final.

Earlier this month, Narwal set a junior qualification world record when he shot 579 points in the P1 men’s 10 metres air pistol SH1 at the International Shooting Sport Federation Shotgun World Cup in Al Ain.

But he narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the final.

India's 17-year-old Manish Narwal, left, wants to hold junior and senior world records by next year, when he hopes to challenge for a shooting medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Now the young man who created a buzz in the sport when he emerged on the international circuit three years ago has set himself a taxing task.

“This is a challenge to myself to get all the world records – junior and senior qualification and finals – by 2020,” Narwal told world para-sport on the sidelines of the Al Ain World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

“Winning the gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics is also a dream.

“And I will give my 100 per cent to achieve that.”

Narwal, who has already secured his country a quota place for the Tokyo 2020 Games, admitted to disappointment at not making the podium in Al Ain.

“I was disappointed, which is very normal,” he said.

“But I know I cannot sit with that,

“I have to correct my mistakes and keep going.

“Moreover, I am learning to cope with these setbacks.

“It’s important to forget the defeats and keep working towards bigger goals, like the World Championships and the Paralympics.

“I am trying to think more like a champion, not thinking too much about the narrow misses, trying to just learn from my mistakes, amending it and going out confidently.

“I believe I didn’t control my emotions well.

“Also, I was [a] little nervous. I need to practise more.

“There are several World Cups in the coming months and I will try to be better.”

He added: “Last year was very good for me.

“There were some achievements.

“One of the reasons was I started training under our national coach Subhash Rana, which saw a lot of positive changes in my game.

“And this has given me the confidence that I can win a Paralympic medal.”