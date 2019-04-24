Long jumper Yelena Mashinistova and shot putter Ruslan Khalikov have been suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) after testing positive for the banned performance enhancing substance hydrochlorothiazide.
Both athletes were found guilty of violating article 2.1 of the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.
Mashinistova received a one-year suspension starting from October 30 last year.
The 25-year old had won a bronze medal at the Russian Indoor Athletics Championship in February 2018.
In July 2018, Mashinistova successfully filed an application with the International Association of Athletics Federations for a neutral status participation in international tournaments due to the current suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation imposed in November 2015 following allegations of state-sponsored doping.
She has only competed domestically, however.
The 27-year-old Khalikov received a six-month suspension, beginning on November 28 last year.
His result from the Ural Federal District Championships, held in June last year in Chelyabinsk, will be annulled.