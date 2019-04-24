Britain’s Ali Jawad will make his return to competition at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Eger.

The competition is the second World Para Powerlifting World Cup of the season, following the opening round in Dubai in February.

European champion Jawad will compete in the men’s up to 54 kilogram event in the Hungarian city.

The competition is set to form a key part of the Paralympic silver medallist and 2014 world champion’s build-up to the World Championships in July.

Jawad will be joined by team-mates Micky Yule and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Louise Sugden at the World Cup.

European champion Yule will expect to be in medal contention in the men’s up to 80kg event, while Sudgen will take part in the women’s up to 86kg competition.

Sudgen will face competition from the Netherlands’ Paralympic bronze medallist Melaica Tuinfort.

Louise Sugden will hope to feature among the medallists in the Hungarian city ©Getty Images

Paralympic silver medallist Marzena Zieba will compete in the women’s over 86kg event, with the European champion likely to battle with Israel’s Polina Katsman and Thailand’s Netsuda Panna.

Zieba’s compatriots Justyna Kozdryk and Malgorzata Halas-Koralewska will also compete, the Polish lifters contesting the up to 45kg and 61kg events.

Rio 2016 gold medallist Mohammed Khalaf headlines the men’s up to 97kg field, following a home victory in Dubai in February.

Competition will take place until Sunday (April 28).